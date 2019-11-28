Police warn residents about coyotes in Shelburne

The Shelburne area is part of a coyote’s natural habitat. They are common in this area and their high-pitched barks and yips can be heard year round.

Recently however, there have been some sightings of coyotes within the higher density residential areas right inside the Town of Shelburne. Although this is not unheard of it is historically not very common. According to the Humane Society and the Ministry of Natural Resources, the coyote population tends to gradually rise and fall through a regular cycle over a 5 to 10 year period. Right now the coyote population in this area is peaking, which can cause the odd coyote to venture closer to higher populated areas in search of food.

According to the Humane Society and the Ministry of Natural Resources, coyotes are mainly nocturnal hunters, looking for small mammals (mainly rodents) to quench their hunger. Attacks on people are almost unheard of, however it is recommended that young children (infants and toddlers) should not be left unattended outside after dark. Attacks on pets are also overall rare, but more common than on humans.

Here are some recommendations from the Ministry of Natural Resources:

If you see a coyote, wolf or fox, keep your distance and the animal will most likely avoid you.

If you encounter an aggressive animal:

Never approach or touch a wild animal

Do not turn your back or run from a wild animal

Back away from the animal while remaining calm

Stand tall, wave your hands, and make lots of noise

Carry a flashlight at night

if a wild animal poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety — call 911

How to make your property uninviting:

use flashing lights, motion sensors and noise makers

Put up two-metre high fence that extends at least 20 centimetres underground

Install a roller system to the top of your fence so animals can’t gain a foothold

How to prevent conflicts with dogs:

Keep dogs inside at night

Clean up after your dog — coyotes are attracted to dog feces

Spay and neuter your dogs — coyotes are attracted to, and can mate with, domestic dogs that have not been spayed or neutered

Drugs, guns and cash seized

from Orangeville home

As a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dufferin/Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Orangeville Police Service (OPS) executed a controlled drugs and substances act warrant at an Orangeville residence this morning.

As a result three adult males, two from Orangeville and one from Shelburne, and one female also from Shelburne, have been charged with numerous drug trafficking related offences. One of the males has also been charged with a firearm related offence.

OPP seized a quantity of cocaine with a street value of approximately $30,000. Police also seized a large quantity of cash and numerous firearms.

Three of the accused were released on Promise to Appears while one is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The Dufferin OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about! this incident or any other unlawful activity, please contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

