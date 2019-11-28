Girls high school hockey tournament held at Shelburne’s CDRC last week

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The 2019 / 20 girl’s District 4 high school hockey season got underway with four teams taking part in a day long tournament at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne on Thursday, November 21.

Girls high school hockey plays a series of tournaments rather than a regular season schedule with each team playing three games on tournament day.

Results from the tournaments count for the team season record.

There are five teams entered in the District 4 loop this season.

Along with Centre Dufferin District High School, Westside Secondary School, Norwell District Secondary School, Erin District High School, and Wellington Heights Secondary School have teams entered in competition.

On tournament days, four teams attend to play three games each with one team sitting out. That team will return on the next tournament day.

The Centre Dufferin Royals team met up with Wellington Heights in the first match of the day getting underway at 8:00 am.

The Royals gave up a 3 – 0 loss in that first game.

They were back on the ice at 10:40 a.m. when they were pitted against Norwell District Secondary School. That gamed ended with a 3 – 1 loss for the Royals.

The Centre Dufferin team got the edge in the third game of the day when they met up with Westside in the afternoon.

The Royals went ahead 4 – 1 in the second period. With 2:47 left in the second period they scored to lead by four with one period left to play.

The Westside team tied to get back in the game and managed to score twice in the third but it was too late the the Centre Dufferin girls left the ice with 5 -3 win.

The next tournament is slated for Thursday, December 5.

