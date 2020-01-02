Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

Students: Haley Short, Alena Campbell

Placement: Shelburne Long Term Care

This week Haley Short and Alena Campbell from Centre Dufferin District High School share a little bit about their experience and how Shelburne Long Term Care is contributing to our community’s future.

Shelburne Long Term Care has proudly been in business for over 20 years providing constant care day in and out to up to 60 residents. This long term care facility is owned by Southbridge Care who has entrusted a team of managers to build a safe, welcoming and caring foundation for the residents. A variety of departments all play essential roles in providing a functioning home for the residents. This includes the dietary staff who prepare, cook and serve all the meals throughout the day, as well as preparing a snack cart. Additionally, the RPN’s provide medical care, such as giving residents their medication, examining any injuries and checking in on them to see how they’re doing emotionally and physically. In addition to these, the housekeeping staff keep the place clean and sanitary which helps lower the chance of outbreaks, while the laundry staff wash, dry and fold the residents clothing and bedding. Lastly, the PSW’s\HCA’s help the residents by assisting them with normal daily tasks they can no longer do independently, including feeding, bathing, and basic hygiene.

Our job title at Shelburne Long Term Care is Health Care Aide, and we perform a variety of tasks throughout the day. These tasks vary depending on what is going on, or what needs to be done. On any given day we make beds, wheel residents in and out of the dining room, feed the residents, serve teas and coffees, putting away their clothing, handing out face towels and helping with mechanical lifts. We also find time to have conversations with the residents and sometimes even get to play games with them. Special equipment that we use day to day is hydraulic lifts, slings, oxygen tanks and electric beds.

We have become more aware of the huge variety of jobs within a care centre. These include Registered Practical Nurses who provide primary care to the residents, while monitoring the residents’ vitals, injuries and medication. There are Dietary Aides, who cook the meals for the residents. As well, a Health Care Aide makes the residents’ beds and they strip or wipe the bed down if it is dirty. Personal Support Workers help residents with daily tasks they are unable to do on their own, including getting them in about out of bed, and brushing their hair and dressing them. Dental Hygienists come through often to check or fix up some of the residents’ teeth. Physiotherapists come often to help residents exercise and to keep them active. There is also a Hair Stylist who comes in to cut and style everyone’s hair. Finally, there is an Activity Director who plans activities for the residents such as crafts or outings.

Shelburne Long Term Care participates in the community through events like the Torch Run for the Special Olympics which is held by the Police Foundation. The facility also does Treats in the Streets for children around Halloween.

