Shelburne Public Library launching survey over opening hours

Updated Hours of Operation
After a 6-month trial being open on Tuesday nights, analysis of the patronage during those hours did not support being open at that time. We are open 7 days a week to best serve our patrons, however, we always seek feedback to serve YOU better. Watch for an upcoming survey regarding our hours.
Teen Scene:
We have lots of exciting ideas for Teen programming in 2020, so make sure you keep an eye out for our monthly calendars.
Upcoming Events:
Tuesday, January 14th, 4:00pm-5:00pm- TAB Meeting
Tuesday, January 21st, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Cookie Dough*
We’re also looking to add a few new members to our Teen Advisory Board. This group meets monthly and helps plan our Teen events while earning community service hours. If your Teen is interested, please fill out an application (found at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/TAB.html) and return it in person to the Library c/o Jade Wyse, or email it to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca!
Children’s Programs
Children’s programming will resume the week of January 13th-17th.
Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am -Put on your warm, winter clothes and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.
LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.
Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations.
Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.
New Books
Fiction:
The stylist takes Manhattan by Rosie Nixon
Sarah Jane by James Sallis
Cold storage by David Koepp
Under currents by Nora Roberts
The fifth column by Andrew Gross
The Malta exchange by Steve Berry
Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
A Mrs. Miracle Christmas by Debbie Macomber
Pursuit by Joyce Carol Oates
The stranger inside by Lisa Unger
A single thread by Tracy Chevalier
The deception by Kat Martin
The secrets we kept by Lara Prescott
Non fiction:
Don’t keep your day job by Cathy Heller
The pocket guide to houseplants by Jack Kramer
Leave something on the table by Frank Bennack
Two firsts by Constance Backhouse
Range by David Epstein
