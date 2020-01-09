Bantam LL teams battle it out on home ice

January 9, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Shelburne Wolves Bantam LL teams met on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, January 4.

The local teams had a rare chance to face each as part of the regular season schedule.

The game was tied mid way in the first period on a goal from Jordan Funston from the LL1 team and Carter Prins on the LL2 squad.

LL2’s Mario Broniek picked off the top corner to give his team a 2 – 1 lead at the end of the frame.

LL1 tied the game when Noah Scherer scored early in the second period.

The LL1 team had a two goal lead at the end of the second when Funston got his second goal with less than a minute remaining on the clock.

That was followed up by a marker from Dylan Scott.

The LL2 team was back in the game in the third when Jaipal Deol made a nice deke in front of the net and took the shot to score.

Both teams worked hard in the final minutes of the game.

LL1 forward Dylan Scott got his second of the game late in the third.

LL2 forward Nicholas Harrod scored late in the game to bring his team within one goal, but the buzzer sounded before they could tie it up.

The Wolves Bantam LL1 team left the ice with a 5 – 4 win.

“They wanted to win so they kept going,” summed Bantam LL1 coach Kurtis Ricci. “They used the puck to their advantage and kept going for all three periods. The team has been playing together and working together and gelling as a team. We work on our faceoffs and breakouts, that kind of stuff. They are playing more structurally which is nice. They’re all first year guys. We only have one first year guy.”

The Bantam Wolves LL1 team will be back on home ice this Saturday, January 11, when they will host the Grand Valley Twisters.

Game time is 3:00 p.m.

The Wolves Bantam LL2 team will be on local this Friday, January 10, when they will meet up with the Clearview Canucks.

That game is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)