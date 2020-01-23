Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

January 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

Student: Indee Gray

Placement: Hyland Centre Childcare

This week Indee Gray from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how Hyland Centre Childcare is contributing to our community’s future.

For 30 years Hyland centre childcare has been open at 200 Fourth Ave; connected to Hyland Heights Elementary School. Hyland is a child care centre run by a volunteer board of directors who are in the business of helping child growth. On site is a supervisor (Kristen Murdoch) and assistant supervisor (Erin Acker). Hyland daycare consists of 13 employees (Brayden, Melissa , Lorita, Kim, Thelma, Maureen, Crystal ,Nichole, Amanda, Alandra, Lori). They provide child care for toddlers (ages 1yr.5 to 2.5) and preschool (2.5 to 4). They also run a before and after school program as well as day camps (4-12 yrs).Hyland approximately has 90 childcare spaces in their

program out of only 4 rooms

At a childcare centre you are referred to as a RECE, therefore I was a volunteer Registered Early Childhood Educator. Some tasks I have completed are, toy sanitation, rubbing backs , curriculum prep., dishes, playing with the children, indoor/outdoor supervision, and general tidying. Some tasks required by the RECE’s that I have not completed are bum/toilet routines, paperwork ie, accident reports, ASQ’s, and informing/ contracting parents. There is not only special equipment, but PPE is essential to stop the spread/ prevention or illness and diseases. Some PPE required are gloves for bodily fluids, face masks to clean up fluids ie vomit ,close toed shoes and not PPE but needed is proper outdoor clothing. Training I have completed for my placement is crucial to keeping children safe. Some examples are police checks with

vulnerable sectors, CPR/ First Aid , WHIMS, and the 4 steps of safety.

Other careers I am now aware of because of this placement are Early Resources, Consultant cook, Educators assistant (EA) and Teachers.

Hyland has contributed in the community by participating in ‘Raising the Bar’ encouraging professional development; hosting workshops to help people become more current in the ECE field. Hyland also contributed to those in need especially around the holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving by doing food drives and collecting donations of unopened toys or toys that were in good condition to those who are unfortunate.

