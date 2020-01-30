Shelburne Police offering incentives to participate in annual Polar Plunge

Written By MARNI WALSH

Organizers at the Shelburne Police Service (SPS) are offering new incentives for fundraisers to participate in the third rendition of the Polar Plunge and all its frosty fun on Feb. 17.

The goal this year is to raise $15,000 in support of the Special Olympics – the preferred charity of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police. This is the same goal the SPS set last year, when the event went on to raise $36,000, making it the most successful Plunge for funds raised in a community the size of Shelburne, and fifth in the province over all.

Cst. Jeffrey McLean, lead organizer for the event since 2017, says “The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics has proven to be a great opportunity to bring the community together in a fun way, for a great cause. I am proud to organize the event and am truly proud of the success it has had in our community”

New incentives for the 2020 Plunge in Shelburne include: a Polar Plunge waterproof pouch for raising $150; a Polar Plunge waterproof pouch and Polar Plunge Scarf for raising $300; all the above prizes plus a 30 oz Yeti thermal cup for raising $1000; a prize for best costume (individual and team); tickets to a Leafs’ alumni box at an upcoming 2020-21 season game for the highest fundraiser in the province; and a prize for the highest fundraiser at each Plunge, yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, “We are in the midst of organizing a raffle for Toronto Maple Leaf box seats,” says Constable McLean.

“Last year, we had 70 plungers, where this year, we currently have 35 registered,” says the Constable. Teams registered so far include: Country 105 Gang; the Glenbrook Grizzlies; Impact Martial Arts; Pete’s Deli; Shelburne Family Chiropractic; the Shelburne Donut Patrol; Shelburne Taekwondo; Special Olympics Dufferin; St John Ambulance Orangeville; and Top Gun – 164 Air Cadets.

Constable McLean, a Shelburne native, has been a police officer with the Shelburne Police Service since 2015. He says, “Since 2012, the Shelburne Police Service has raised approximately $173,700 for the Special Olympics with approximately $56,000 of that raised in the first two polar plunges.”

In December 2019, PC McLean says he “formally challenged the organizers of the Peel Regional Police Service (PRPS) Law Enforcement Torch Run organizing committee to jump in the Shelburne Plunge.” He says, “A counter challenge was issued to the Shelburne Police Service, to plunge in Peel. SPS will have a team at the Peel Plunge, named the Shelburne Donut Patrol. As of yet, the calls for the PRPS participation in Shelburne, have gone unanswered.”

“I want to thank the community for the amazing support on the Special Olympics initiatives over the past eight years,” says Constable McLean. “These events have brought the community together for an amazing cause. The Special Olympians are truly an inspiration to us all and their determination and commitment deserves recognition.” The 2020 Shelburne Police Service Polar Plunge will take place at Fiddle Park on February 17th; registration is at 11:30 am with the Plunge begining at 1:30 pm. For further information visit www.polarplunge.ca/shelburne or the Shelburne Police Service Facebook Page.

