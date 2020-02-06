Black History Month at Shelburne Library

February 6, 2020 · 0 Comments
Written By ROSE DOTTEN
News! News! News!
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Come in to YOUR library and check out the books we have on display. We have displays both in the adult and childrens’ library for you to check out.
A valentine’s present for you!!
On Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14th, you may choose one free bag of books from our Book Sale area to take home. We think that the best kind of date is one with a book!
Teen Scene:
Do you think you have what it takes to avoid being shot by Cupid’s arrow? Test your skills in our Escape Cupid’s Arrow Escape Room just before Valentine’s Day @ YOUR Library! You can register for upcoming events by emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, or registering at the circulation desk.
Upcoming Events:
Thursday, February 13th, 4:00-5:00pm- Escape Cupid’s Arrow Escape Room*
Tuesday, February 18th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Cookie Jar*
Tuesday, February 25th, 4:00-5:00pm- Minute-to-Win-it*
Children’s Programs
Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am -Put on your warm, winter clothes and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.
LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.
Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of February we will be exploring everything to do with snow!
Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription
New Books
Fiction:
Just watch me by Jeff Lindsay
Trace of evil by Alice Blanchard
Genesis by Robin Cook
The island of sea women by Lisa See
When old midnight comes along by Loren D. Estleman
Reputation by Sara Shephard
Beating about the bush by M.C. Beaton
The peppermint tea chronicles by Alexander McCall Smith
Now you see them by Elly Griffiths
Non fiction:
Fix it with food by Michael Symon
The power of showing up by Daniel J. Siegel
The sleep-easy retirement guide by David Aston
Keto for life by Mark Sisson
