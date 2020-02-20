Georgian College resource centre expands services in Shelburne

February 20, 2020

Written By MARNI WALSH

Georgian College, Career and Employment Community Services has expanded services in Shelburne to five days a week.

Located inside the Mel Lloyd Centre, the college offers services and support to anyone, even if they are not a Georgian student, and all services are free of charge.

Christine Quesnelle, Marketing Specialist, for Georgian’s Orangeville Campus, Career and Employment Services, told the Free Press that the Shelburne Resource Centre offers free access to computers, internet, phone and fax services along with the support of onsite Employment Service Consultants.

In addition, she says, Georgian’s Career and Employment Services offers exclusive local job postings; career related workshops; resume and cover letter writing assistance; interview preparation and assistance; and employment coaching.

“We can help with work placements, allowing you to gain new skills and hands-on experience,” says Quesnelle. “We have many great incentives we can offer to both our clients and employers, such as back to work support – with uniforms, safety equipment, tools and more. We also have wage incentive programs for employers.”

Shelburne is the second of two Resource Centre locations in Dufferin County; the other is located at The Edelbrock Centre in Orangeville.

Ms. Quesnelle says, “The Georgian College Resource Centre is funded through Employment Ontario and is provided free of cost.”

She stresses, “You do not have to be a Georgian College student to access our services, and parking is free.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Resource Centre held a job fair with two employers joining them in Shelburne. Chapman’s Ice Cream from Markdale, as well as Millenium 1 Solutions, were at the centre to meet potential employees for hire and answer any questions. Potential employees were invited to bring their resumes and enjoy the convenience of on the spot interviews.

Residents are invited to drop by the Georgian College Resource Centre in the Mel Lloyd Centre at 167 Centre Street in Shelburne – Entrance E – and learn more about what the centre has to offer.

