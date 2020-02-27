Two charged in seperate stunt driving incidents

On February 9, 2020 at 1:18pm a Shelburne police officer was conducting radar traffic enforcement on Victoria Street in the Town of Shelburne when the officer observed a vehicle approaching their location at a high rate of speed. The officer activated their radar and obtained a speed of 112km/h in a posted 50km/h zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop and as a result, a 31-year-old Toronto woman was charged with the following: Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt- speeding by 50km/h or more under the Highway Traffic Act, G1 licence holder – Unaccompanied by qualified driver.

The female had her driver’s licence suspended for 7 days and vehicle that she was operating was impounded for 7 days.

On February 17, 2020 at 5:03pm a Shelburne police officer was driving on County Road 124 when they observed a northbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated their radar and obtained a speed of 146km/h in a posted 80km/h zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop and, as a result, an Oakville youth was charged with: Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – speeding by 50km/h or more under the Highway Traffic Act.

The youth had their driver’s licence suspended for 7 days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The Shelburne Police Service encourages safe driving practices which include driving within the posted speed limit. Excessive speed puts everyone at risk. It may take you a little longer to arrive at your destination, but you will arrive safely.

