Shelburne Farmers’ Market on the lookout for a new home

Shelburne Farmers’ Market is looking for a new location for the 2020 season.

Market Manager, Megan Timmins says, “Location is an important part of market design.” She used analysis to identify the markets’ strengths and weaknesses and says she believes “there are alternative locations within the town that would be better suited for a farmers’ market.”

Megan Timmins recently replaced the market committee and is now in charge of everything market related, including vendor coordinator, community and visitor booths, banking, and deciding how to use the market dollars, as well as social media and marketing. Jennifer Crewson remains Market Chair, and a great support and resource for Megan on all matters, including attending council meetings.

“Location dictates how visitors will experience the space and how they will feel when they are spending time at our market,” says Ms. Timmins. “The location of our market needs to be in an area where there is increased pedestrian traffic, as well as in an area where cars can see that there is an event going on, so that they will park their cars and join in.”

As Market Manager, Ms. Timmins says the location is also important “in order to intergrade us into the downtown core of Shelburne… in hopes of visitors also deciding to spend time in other shops on Main Street.”

Ms. Timmins has picked out three different location within close proximity to Shelburne’s downtown core. She is proposing the market move from its current location, on First Avenue, to to either Victoria Street, Williams Street or Adeline Street, with their preference being Victoria Street beside Town Hall

“For the new market location, it is important that the area has increased pedestrian traffic, increased parking, a space that is easily accessible for all, and a space for children’s’ programming,” she says.

Other exciting news for 2020 includes, developing the children’s programming area; an additional seating area; and a new Visitor Booth for businesses that cannot commit to a full season, but want to attend once or twice (this is in addition to the Community Booth, which is for community organizations.)

The 2020 Season for the Sheburne Farmers’ Market runs from May to October every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Keep updated at www.ShelburneFarmersMarket.ca.

