Town is running on ‘glass half full’

March 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Regarding Brian Lockhart’s column that appeared in last week’s Free Press, the banning of single use plastic bags may not be the answer, but it’s a start.

As little as 9 percent of plastic generated gets recycled with the remainder ending up in landfills and waterways.

According to Canadian government statistics 15 billion plastic bags are used in Canada annually. The hardest part about switching over to reusable shopping bags is remembering to take it with you but that soon becomes a habit. Leave a couple in the car, hang one a hook by the door – easy!

The first of the 3Rs of waste management, reduce is the most important.

As we all know, we create far to much garbage and We don’t reuse or recycle nearly enough. Are We waiting for the Government to fix it? How about We focus on what You and I can do.

C. McNamara,

Shelburne resident

Readers Comments (0)