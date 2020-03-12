It’s never too late to celebrate as Troupe-Adore hosts Mardi Gras bash

March 12, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Last week a group of dedicated volunteers from Troup- Adore, proved, once again, that it is never to late to celebrate.

Good food and great friends are never out of time, or season, and that is why all hands were on deck to help local folks, in desire of some fun and sustenance, celebrate a belated Mardi Gras at a complimentary Soup Haus dinner held on Tuesday, March 3.

“It was a belated pancake Tuesday and a full house,” Chef Sohayla Smith told the Free Press.

The meal featured a Louisiana-Creole-Cajun menu with Louisiana-Creole-Cajun chicken with rice and gravy, bell peppers, onion, celery, garlic, peas, and beans. The main course was followed by a mini stack of pancakes for dessert with a variety of delicious toppings including, chocolate, strawberry, and caramel sauces, fresh fruit, bacon, and syrup.

”Everyone seemed to enjoy it,” said Ms. Smith who has now led preparations for 122 complimentary meals for the community.

The Mardi Gras celebrations included decorations of beads for each guest, and the volunteers, serving up the delicious meal, wore festive feathered masks to enhance the theme.

Troupe Adore, owned by Sohayla Smith, has been serving the community on Tuesday evenings, weekly, since its inaugural meal over two years ago. Soup Haus is a volunteer run, sponsor and donation funded, “no strings attached” community initiative, that serves out of the kitchen of Trinity United Church at 200 Owen Sound Street in Shelburne.

Ms. Smith sends out thanks to supporters and sponsors such as “Josh Oatman Customs for his ongoing help over the past almost two and a half years with weekly operations; Dufferin County Amazing Race for Charity; GVM System Integration; Shelburne Transporter; CHES ‘one voice one team;’ Compass Church and the Wagstaff family; Ta’Pisani Farms; Stone Tree Naturopathic Clinic; Trinity United Church for the use of their facility; a few anonymous sponsors; and every single volunteer involved with Troupe-Adore who give their time and talents to help raise money for Soup Haus.”

Dinner reservations for Soup Haus can be made on Facebook, by email, or by phone. For more information about volunteering, sponsorship, or becoming a partner, please contact Soup Haus by email at souphausrestaurant@gmail.com or call 519-217-2151.

Readers Comments (0)