Sports

Wolves Bantams deliver playoff win over Oro Thunder

March 12, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With the minor hockey season nearly over, the Shelburne Wolves Bantam rep team is playing the final few games in a round-robin style playoffs.

The Wolves hosted the Oro Thunder on Saturday, March 7, in a game that was both highly skilled and highly spirited.

The Thunder got an early lead scoring at just one minute into the game.

The Wolves tied it up on a nice shot to the top corner of the Oro net.

A shot from the point made its way through the crowd in front of the net to give the Wolves a 2 – 1 lead.

It was a tie game when Oro scored with 23 seconds left in the second period.

The third period turned into an all-out battle to get the edge in the game and break the tie

The Wolves went ahead on a goal then got the insurance goal on an empty net when the Thunder put an extra attacker on the ice.

“It was a rough game, but we played good,” said Wolves goalie Zach Baird after the game. “We got a lot of shots on net. On defense we cleared in front of the net pretty good.”

The Wolves had loss to the Oro team the last time they played and there was some left over challenges still on the ice when the two teams battled it out.

There are only two weekends of minor hockey left this year as the playoffs wind down.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

It’s never too late to celebrate as Troupe-Adore hosts Mardi Gras bash

Written By MARNI WALSH Last week a group of dedicated volunteers from Troup- Adore, proved, once again, that it is never to late to celebrate.  ...

Local resident celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART To say he’s had an interesting life might be an understatement. For Shelburne resident, William Hooker, celebrating his 100th birthday means ...

Shelburne Council to roll out revamped development charge policy for new builds

Written By PETER RICHARDSON Shelburne developers may soon be paying more for the right to build in town.  Council heard a report from Hemson Consulting ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support