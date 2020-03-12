Wolves Bantams deliver playoff win over Oro Thunder

March 12, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With the minor hockey season nearly over, the Shelburne Wolves Bantam rep team is playing the final few games in a round-robin style playoffs.

The Wolves hosted the Oro Thunder on Saturday, March 7, in a game that was both highly skilled and highly spirited.

The Thunder got an early lead scoring at just one minute into the game.

The Wolves tied it up on a nice shot to the top corner of the Oro net.

A shot from the point made its way through the crowd in front of the net to give the Wolves a 2 – 1 lead.

It was a tie game when Oro scored with 23 seconds left in the second period.

The third period turned into an all-out battle to get the edge in the game and break the tie

The Wolves went ahead on a goal then got the insurance goal on an empty net when the Thunder put an extra attacker on the ice.

“It was a rough game, but we played good,” said Wolves goalie Zach Baird after the game. “We got a lot of shots on net. On defense we cleared in front of the net pretty good.”

The Wolves had loss to the Oro team the last time they played and there was some left over challenges still on the ice when the two teams battled it out.

There are only two weekends of minor hockey left this year as the playoffs wind down.

Readers Comments (0)