Shelburne officers nominated for provincial Police Hero Awards

March 19, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Shelburne Police Service (SPS) Cst. Jeffery McLean has been nominated for the 2020 Police Hero Awards through the Police Association of Ontario.

His nominator told the Police Association that Cst. McLean “embodies everything that it means to be a Police Officer within a small community.” Along with Constable Carey Widbur, and Constable Jennifer Roach, Constable McLean, has also been nominated for the 2020 Police Hero group award.

The nomination for Cst. McLean stated that “he set himself apart early on in his policing career, taking on the initiative of a crumbling D.A.R.E program and turning it into an incredible success that children within the community look forward to. Not only has his passion and dedication to duty and his service to the community changed the way the D.A.R.E program is seen, but it has also changed how the Shelburne Police Service is viewed.”

“Jeffery could have stopped there,” stated the nominator, “but he continued his service to both the community and the world of law enforcement by spearheading the law enforcement Torch Run movement in our area, as well as the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario. Jeffery continues to go above and beyond for his community, his service, and all the citizens of Shelburne.”

Cst. McLean told the Free Press this week, “It is a true honour to be recognized by the community in this fashion.The nominations are submitted by members of the public, where they see fit. As someone who was raised in, works and currently lives in Shelburne, this honour is not lost on me. By being recognized by the community I serve, it makes me proud to continue to serve the public, and make the community a better place to live, work and play in.”

The constable says, “With every community event that I partake in, BRAVO, the SPS version of D.A.R.E that I created; Law Enforcement Torch Run; and Polar Plunge for Special Olympics to name a few – I strive to make the community a better place, and this nomination shows that my efforts do not fall on deaf ears.”

Shelburne’s Police Chief, Kent Moore says, “Cst. McLean started with the Shelburne Police Service in 2015 and had an immediate impact on our community and the citizens that he serves. No matter what Cst. McLean is assigned, be it a criminal investigation, traffic enforcement or teaching students the D.A.R.E course he is enthusiastic, energetic and displays a positive attitude.”

“During events such as the Shelburne Police Service Polar Plunge or Special Olympics Torch Run Constable McLean dedicates a significant amount of his own time, on a volunteer basis to ensure the events have a successful outcome,” says Chief Moore. “I am proud to see how his efforts have helped to bring our community together and the positive public relations that were created as a result.”

While he is incredibly proud to have been nominated, it will be business as usual for Cst. McLean moving forward.

“In serving the community, I feel as though if I can make a difference for at least one individual, it makes my efforts more than worthwhile,” says Constable McLean. “Our police service is unique in the way that most of our officers either live in the municipality (and raise their family in the community) or were raised themselves in the community, and as such we have a vested interest in making the community a better place.”

Readers Comments (0)