Hockey Canada makes unprecedented move to cancel 2019/20 season

March 19, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Hockey Canada announced that as of Thursday, March 12, it was cancelling all sanctioned games as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without question, this is an unprecedented period of difficulty for the sports world. The health and safety of all participants in sport, including players, coaches, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers and the general public, is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating office, in a joint statement. “After much consultation with the Hockey Canada membership, our chief medical officer and public health officials, the Hockey Canada Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including our national championships, until further notice, effective Friday, March 13, 2020. We recognize the tremendous effort that has been put forth all year by individuals across the country as they participate in Canada’s game. Although it is difficult to process the hockey season ending abruptly, we feel this is the best course of action in order to do our part in keeping our country safe.”

Several professional sports leagues had already postponed games. Some teams even stopped practices to avoid having people in close quarters.

In minor hockey, teams that are still playing house league and OMHA playoffs will have to sit out. Many minor teams have already complete their seasons although some playoffs were still underway and some teams were entered in tournaments.

In minor hockey, teams that are still playing house league and OMHA playoffs will have to sit out. Many minor teams have already complete their seasons although some playoffs were still underway and some teams were entered in tournaments.

“The Ontario Minor Hockey Association’s foremost priority is the health and safety of our participants, volunteers and hockey families,” The OMHA said in a released statement. “We have been proactively working alongside Health Canada, Hockey Canada, and local public health officials in regards to the Coronavirus (CIVID-19). In light of recent events, the OMHA officers have mad the decision to immediately suspend all hockey activities. We will be proactive in informing our constituents on all upcoming protocols and required actions as they become available.

In Junior hockey at the local level, the Stayner Siskins and Alliston Hornets played game one of their best-of-seven North Carruthers Division championship series when word came down that the series had been halted. Alliston won the game 7 – 4.

When asked if the series was just delayed and could resume at a later date, Hornets management said “We’ve played our last game,” indicated they do not expect the season to resume.

Readers Comments (0)