Hockey team donates defibrillator to fire department

March 19, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

A group of local hockey players who take to the ice every Sunday morning to play the national sport have donated a defibrillator to the Shelburne and District Fire Department.

The Sunday Morning Exports are a group that play pick-up style hockey on the ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex. The group has been active for 40 years as new players join every year to keep the group going.

“The team has been around for over 40 years,” explained group member Dave Johnston, of Shelburne Tire. “We always play on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. We’re around 20 – 25 guys who get together and play for an hour. There are no referees. Every year we try to donate money to a charity or something similar. We’ve donated before – every year we do something. Every year we ask around the room to find out if anyone knows of any group or anyone who needs some money.”

Everyone who shows up to play on the Sunday morning pays their dues to get on the ice. The group rents the ice by the hour, so if there is some money left over after paying the ice fees, the extra money goes into a fund.

The group then donates the extra money at the end of the season.

This year they managed to come up with $1800.

There are a couple of volunteer fire fighters in the group who suggested the Fire Department could benefit from a receiving a defibrillator to go on their rescue truck.

“That was our biggest donation to date,” Mr. Johnston explained. “We did have a really good year last year and a lot of guys played so we had a lot extra money. There’s no reason to keep the money in the bank so we donate it. We keep enough to cover the cost of ice time and the rest is donated.”

The group plays every Sunday from September to the end of March.

The defibrillator is an important life-saving device the rescue squad can use during an emergency.

The Shelburne Fire Department has already used the defibrillator while on emergency calls.

