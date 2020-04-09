Flato Developments continuing to support its communities during ongoing COVID-19 crisis

April 9, 2020 · 0 Comments

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant strain on all healthcare institutions and hospitals, resulting in an increased need for donations to help protect workers.

As a response to this crisis, the team at Flato Developments, a builder and land developer of commercial and residential communities, has begun distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) in the form of KN95 and surgical masks to front line workers serving communities across southern Ontario.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a call to the people and businesses of the province to show the Ontario spirit and help our neighbours at this trying time. Flato thanks the Premier for his leadership and has stepped up to help.

“Flato Developments is more than just a home building company. We want to give back to the communities where we operate and hold trusting relationships. Most importantly, we want to help the people within these communities who are serving the front lines,” says Shakir Rehmatullah, President and Founder.

Masks will be dropped off at pre-arranged meeting points to different towns and designated drop-off locations at hospitals and community health centres.

Flato will make mask donations to the following health care centres and communities: Markham-Stouffville Hospital, Town of Stouffville, Headwaters Health Care Centre, Stevenson Memorial Hospital, South East Grey Community Health Centre and the Town of Shelburne

We understand this is a difficult time and hope all our customers and partners are staying safe and healthy.

