Junior C players keeping fit during league shutdown

May 14, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With hockey at a standstill across the province and across the country, Junior level hockey players have turned to dry land training to stay fit while they wait for the the on-ice world to return to arenas.

Many municipalities have made the decision to keep arena closed until September meaning there is no ice anywhere for tryouts or pre-season training.

The North Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League had just started the championship series between the Stayner Siskins and the Alliston Hornets in Stayner when the the season was cancelled mid-way through first game.

Players have been left mostly on their own when it comes to keeping in shape over the summer months.

“Obviously the players knew what was going on with the world at that time,” said Alliston Hornets forward, Adam Hoppe, of the last time they were on the ice. “We went into the series thinking this would be the last kick at the can – thinking that we would be at least able to finish our season. The next thing you know we were told, between the second and third period, that this would be our last and final game. At the moment our coach has got us doing off-ice workouts – a lot of runs and a lot of off ice training. I don’t think any of us have gone this length of time without ice. We do dry-land training and keep in shape and focus on workouts that develop good hockey habits.”

Teammate, Adam Scott, who has played two seasons for the Hornets as goalie said they can’t get lazy while on hiatus from on-ice activity.

“Next season they want us to show up and be in shape,” Adam said of keeping up with physical training. “We need to be ready for another great year. The coaches have given us a work out we are going to do, and hopefully things will open up soon and we can get out there.”

Hockey players across the nation are experiencing the same situation.

With no ice available the only thing they can do to keep their skills sharp is stay active and work with physical activity that can enhance their skills and wait until arenas and hockey clubs are back up and running.

Readers Comments (0)