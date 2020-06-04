Shelburne’s ‘Enchanting Esthetics’ invests in creative change

Written By MARNI WALSH

The new renovations at Enchanting Esthetics and More have received praise from a Shelburne Councillor, and the attention of the Free Press.

The changes represent a long term investment by owner Jasmine McCabe, in both customer service and customer confidence, as the entrepreneur adapts her establishment for client safety with creative flare.

As businesses across the province prepare for the eventuality of reopening when health and safety conditions allow, owners and managers have been brainstorming strategies for adapting to the ‘new normal’ in order to maximize staff and customer safety.

Shelburne Councillor, Shane Hall, a senior executive at KTH, has had the opportunity to meet with many business as they prepare to reopen, and he feels Enchanting Esthetics and More “stood out among the rest.”

Coun. Hall says owner, Jasmine McCabe, “has looked at the things that must be done, and has made the commitment to invest in the changes, rather then just a short term temporary fix.”

Jasmine McCabe was raised on her parents’ farm in Amaranth, and attended Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne. After completing a Sheridan College esthetics program in 2008, Jasmine knew she wanted returned to Shelburne to set up shop. Now, 12 years later, Jasmine is a mother of two, and her business has grown from “a one person service to offering multiple services in one location.”

“Today, things have become a challenge,” she told the Free Press. “COVID-19 has closed down our business along with many others. Trying to turn a negative into a positive, during this time, our team has worked hard to take extra courses to keep up on new techniques and to understand how to prepare to reopen and serve our clients in our safe environment.”

That worth ethic has certainly impressed Coun. Hall.

“The thing I would say that inspired me most,” says Councillor Hall, “is her dedication.” He says, “She obviously spent time and money to create a specific ambience in her store, and really put a lot of thought into how COVID-19 was going to impact that.”

Coun. Hall notes that, in an effort to support local businesses with their restart, a small group of business minded people have gathered to help. Being one of those people, the councillor says he had the opportunity to see what Jasmine was doing.

“She had the vision to really look towards making these new safety measures meet the ‘feel’ of her store – it is outstanding,” he sad. “The first thing that comes to mind, is who could make plexiglass looks so good!” he says. Turning an expense into an investment, is not always easy to do, and I feel she has done it in the best way possible.”

Jasmine McCabe is proud to say that it was her sister, Jade, also an entreprenneur as the owner of Jade’s Junkyard Jems, who made the new plexiglass installations at Enchanting Esthetics “look so good.” Jasmine says her sister “designed and installed ‘classy’ Lexan, a thicker type of plexiglass, to ensure each client has a specific safe area.”

“Many of our clients have become our honorary family, and I can’t tell you how important each and every client is to us,” Jasmine says.

“Additionally,” she adds, “Clients will be pre-screened before every visit, staff will wear face shields, masks, clients also must wear a mask, and sanitize their hands upon entry, wear gloves when applicable, and appointments will be carefully scheduled to avoid overlaps, and disinfecting and sterilizing will be completed after each client.

“Unfortunately, we have had to take away the luxury of offering magazines, books, games, coffee, tea and hot chocolate to our clients, and will only be offering bottled water at this time,’ says Ms. McCabe. “We are asking only one guardian to come with their child to their appointment, under the age of 12, and only one child per guardian will be allowed in the salon at a time. We are prepared to conform to all standards set for our salon to reopen and return to serving our clients.”

The esthetics owner says she is “very appreciative and thankful for the assistance through the support of the Town.”

She says, “Once we are given the go ahead to open our doors, we are ready and we look forward to serving our clients in a safe, clean, caring atmosphere at 108 Main Street West.”

