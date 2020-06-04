Baseball season may yet be salvaged

June 4, 2020

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Baseball may still have a sporting chance this summer.

The Ontario Baseball Association is still monitoring the COVID-19 situation and waiting for a directive from the provincial government on how to proceed with games this summer.

The OBA originally postponed early season tryouts and was waiting for May 1, to make a decision on what to do next. As that date passed, the temporary cancellation of all baseball activities was was extended.

Currently the OBA is looking at June 15, as a go date – although that is only a goal and may yet again be pushed back

“Baseball Ontario remains committed to the safety of the baseball community,” the organization said in a statement. “While the COVID-19 situation remains fluid, we are continuing to monitor the situation so that we can plan, prepare and respond accordingly. At this time and based on the guidelines of the provincial government and public health authorities, the suspension of all in-person baseball programs remains in effect through June 15, 2020. We will be providing an update on the work of the Safe Sport Committee is doing to prepare return to train / return to play, guidelines. The return to baseball can begin once municipal and provincial regulations permit the resumption of baseball activities. These requirements will differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, so it is important that everyone be well versed on the local directives as they take priority over any recommendation or guidelines from Baseball Ontario.”

Players can get some practice in during this time, however, just not with teammates.

The Province announced that the use of batting cages can resume as part of the re-opening phase. This is part of the attempt to have a gradual reintroduction to sporting activities.

The ban on groups of people continues so having a team practice or tryouts is not being considered. The current situation affects thousands of minor baseball players across Ontario.

The OBA is in contact with member clubs across the province and is keep executive members informed of progress being made.

