Teen charged with stunt driving in Shelburne

June 11, 2020   ·   0 Comments

On Tuesday June 2nd during the evening hours, a Shelburne Police officer was patrolling County Road 11 near Victoria Street when he observed a car travelling towards him at a very high rate of speed.  The speed limit in this industrial area is posted as a 60 kph zone.

The officer obtained a speed reading of 111 kph on a radar unit.  The vehicle was stopped and the teenage driver was investigated.  The driver was licenced with a G2 licence.

The driver was charged with stunt driving.  The vehicle was impounded for 7 days and the driver and his licence suspended for 7 days.  

“Driving at extreme speeds is simply unacceptable” States Sgt Neumann.  “The danger to the occupants of the vehicle, as well as the danger to other vehicle operators and passengers, and the danger to pedestrians is not worth the risk!  Please everyone, drive responsibly and safely.  Put the phone down, drive sober, slow down, be aware of everything around you”.



         

