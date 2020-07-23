Junior golfers enjoying summer training at Shelburne Golf & Country Club

It is mid summer on the links at the Shelburne Golf & Country Club, and a line of junior golfers practice their swings on the driving range.

Golf pro, and Hall of Famer, Sam Young walks down the line encouraging the kids while offering advice on their swings.

For young golfers, learning the game under the tutelage of a professional golfer means they will learn the nuances of the game and are coached on the small things that will make a big difference when they are on the course.

The lessons they learn will stay with them for life.

For Chloe and Clark Kirkham, practice is almost as much as playing the course.

Eleven year Chloe has been golfing for two years and picked up the game from her parents.

“My dad loves to play and I wanted to play it myself,” Chloe said. “I asked him to teach me and he brought us out here.”

She said she learns at lot from the practice sessions.

“I like how they teach me new things and how to do it properly,” Chloe said. “If I’m doing something wrong they teach me how to do it right.”

Chloe is now at the level where she is entering tournaments.

At seven years old, Clark is now a veteran after first swinging a club when he was just three years old.

“I like that it’s challenging and takes a lot of skill,” Clark said of why he likes the sport. “I learn how to not scull the ball. Putting is a little harder that driving.”

Clark demonstrated how to get on one knee to read the green.

He has already played in two tournaments.

“I like coming out on the course for training because I can hit balls,” he said.

The Junior golfer program at the Shelburne Club is busy and has produced some very good results with young golfers.

