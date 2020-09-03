Grey County launching new bus route, will have two stops in Shelburne

Written By PAULA BROWN

“Everyone needs access to reliable, affordable transportation, and a lack of transit services creates a huge barrier for those who don’t own a vehicle or can’t drive. GRT can be used to get to work, medical appointments or shopping. It’s also a great service for anyone looking to get out and explore another community with a safe and reliable ride home,” said Grey County Warden Paul McQueen in a recent press release, promoting the region’s new transit service.

The new bus service will have four routes, which will include Hwy. 10 from Owen Sound to Orangeville, Hwy. 26 between Owen Sound and Town of Blue Mountains, Hwy. 6 between Owen Sound and Wiarton and Grey Road 4 between Flesherton and Walkerton. GTR will have 10 passenger vehicles.

“We did research through consultations and through different consultants and we learned from our residents, business owners, and stakeholders that there were a lot of individuals who lived along Hwy. 10, who would like to access employment, medical appiintments, and further education and they aren’t able to because they don’t have access to a vehicle,” said Stephanie Stewart Grey County Manager of Community Transportation.

The Hwy. 10 route will run directly through Shelburne, with two stops that will be confirmed by Council. The route, Shelburne Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson says is “everything” to the community, after hearing the need from locals during his campaign for Council.

“I was hearing from our seniors, mothers, fathers, and young people who were emphasizing the need to have such transportation,” said Deputy Mayor Anderson. “When you hear the stories first hand of how transit can improve their lives, for this it’s everything.”

He also added, “This is such a great victory for the town.”

Ride service on the buses will be free from Sept. 14 to Oct. 31. Starting November 1, fares for the Hwy. 10, Hwy. 26, and Grey Road 4 will be $5.00 for adults (18+), $4.50 for adults (55+) and students (6-17) with children five and under riding for free. The Hwy. 6 route will have different fares with $3.00 for adults (18+), $2.50 for adults (55+) and students (6-17) and children 5 and under free.

“Our pay structure is set based on the terms of our grant, but we are definitely open to suggestions and improvements for the future,” said Stewart. “We’re also open to, similar to GO Transit, staggering pricing depending on where you get on.”

Grey County received a grant of $1.85 million under the Ontario Community Transportation Program that funded the transit project, and will support local and intercommunity projects.

GTR will have a staggered launch for each of its routes with the first route, Hwy. 10, to start on September 14. Hwy. 26 will start service on Sept. 23, followed by Hwy. 6 on Sept. 29 and finally Grey Road 4 on Oct. 5.

Each route will also have its own schedule with Hwy. 10 and Hwy 26 available Monday to Friday, Hwy. 6 running on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Grey Road 4 servicing on Mondays and Fridays.

“We’re asking people to book seats in advance so that way they know that they have a seat and it helps with contact tracing as well,” said Stewart.

All schedule details can be found at www.grey.ca/gtr.

