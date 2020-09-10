Flato Developments makes $100,000 donation to Streams Community Hub

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With plans to build a permanent space in Shelburne to house their programs, Streams Community Hub received a major financial boost from Flato Developments last week to help make their new building become a reality.

Flato donated $100,000 to the organization which, provides programs for youth in the Shelburne area.

Currently, Streams Community Hub operates out of Centennial Hylands Elementary School.

The Town of Shelburne, has ‘in principle’ provided a building space on town land next to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Flato Developments is well known for their participation in the communities where they are working. Flato is currently building a new development in the west end of Shelburne.

“I was informed about the Streams Community Hub by our deputy mayor, Steve Anderson,” explained Shakir Rehmatullah, president of Flato Developments. “It’s our philosophy to become engaged with the community in which we work. We look for opportunities where we can interact with people and the Streams Community is a good example. I believe it will be a good introduction to the community for Flato Developments. We want people to know we believe in the community where we are going to work.”

Mr. Rehmatullah, has a personal interest in the arts. Flato Developments has a theatre named after them in Markham. They are also a huge supporter of health care centres.

“I enjoy the arts,” Mr. Rehmatullah said. “My philosophy has been to support the hospitals – that’s a major thing – or anything we can find that will bring us closer to the community.”

Steams Community Hub founders, Andrew and Julie-Anne James, have created an amazing program for youth in the area since the organization was started in 2017.

“We are an arts based, youth focused charity in Shelburne serving youth through seasonal camps during March break and summer camps and we are working towards year long programming,” Andrew explained. “We do things like photography, videography, visual arts, acting, and circus camps. In January of this year, the Town of Shelburne, in principal, donated land for us to actually build on next to the CDRC.”

Andrew has a background in the arts having studied acting in New York and Los Angeles and has performed on television in Toronto. He also studied and has extensive experience in behind the camera work.

“We are working towards having a permanent space where we can have our programming year round,” Julie-Anne explained. “The plan for our building is online on our website. It includes classroom space, studio space, a performance hall, a cafe, recording studio, and a dance studio. We want to give kids access to a state-of-the-art facility where they can come and explore and be involved in the arts.”

Since it’s inception, Streams Community Hub has received an enthusiastic response in the community.

Youth appreciate the unique programs and the opportunity to take part in something that they create under the guidance of Andrew and Julie-Anne and others involved in teaching the kids and running the programs.

