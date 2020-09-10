Shelburne Police investigating more thefts from vehicles

September 10, 2020 · 0 Comments

On September 6, 2020 the Shelburne Police Service received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles that occurred in the early morning hours that same day. All vehicles that were entered were unlocked and a variety of smaller items were taken. This occurred in a subdivision in the north end of town.

The suspect in this incident appears to be acting alone and photos are attached to this release. The Shelburne Police Service is aware that residents have captured footage of two people walking around this area at approximately the same time. These individuals are not suspects and it is hoped that this statement by police will discourage and discontinue any further online discussion regarding them.

The Shelburne Police Service is actively investigating these incidents and is canvassing for witnesses and home security video. If you witnessed anything on September 6th, or you have captured a suspect pulling on car doors on your home video, please contact Shelburne Police at 519-925-3312.

Media Relations Officer PC Jennifer Roach reminds residents to lock their vehicles. “This is a completely avoidable crime and it is very rare for someone to access a locked vehicle. Please lock your vehicle doors and keep your valuables out of sight. Locking your vehicle is the best defence to this type of crime”.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

