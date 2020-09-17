Shelburne Legion remaining closed during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

September 17, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

With things remaining uncertain due to the lingering nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shelburne Legion has decided to remain closed to the general public for the time being.

“We’re hoping to stop the spread by not having it (come through our doors),” said Lesa Peat, President at Shelburne Legion. “It seems as though it’s spreading between bars.”

The Shelburne Legion, along with other Royal Canadian Legions across the country, closed their doors back in March during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite Dufferin’s move to Phase 3 in July, the Shelburne Legion has remained closed for both health and financial reason.

Since being closed, the local legion has been able to use their lottery licensed account to pay for the finances associated with the building. Peat says that that they don’t believe the revenue from opening would be able to outweigh the expenses to operate.

While the doors have remained closed to the general public, they did open for veterans on Aug. 5. It was a day that Peat says was extremely emotional.

“Most of them were crying,” said Peat.

Legions have been taking part in a program known as the Buddy Check, which allows veterans to connect and talk with each other. In August the Shelburne Legion connected a Flesherton veteran, part of what Peat calls the “younger veterans”, with a group of 15 other young veterans.

“I think it’s mentally helping them, the ones that have their issues, they at least still get to talk to someone, ask advice,” said Peat. “They’re given information that they don’t normally know about, such as where funding is and where help is.”

Although still closed, the Legion is still hosting its early bird membership draw, which runs until November 30. There is no set date for a reopening of the Shelburne Legion.

“The executives of this branch are doing the best that they possibly can to keep everybody safe, to be proactive and to do what’s good and to stop the spread,” said Peat.

Readers Comments (0)