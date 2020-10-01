Shelburne Deputy Mayor to appear on Shelburne Library YouTube channel

October 1, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Our Community Reader this week is Steve Anderson, Deputy Mayor of Shelburne. Check at 7:00 pm on Monday on our YouTube channel, Facebook, and Instagram pages to hear the wonderful book he is reading for us this week.

To extend our service, if you require assistance in selecting reading material, please email or call us and we will put together a selection of books tailored to your interests.

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Curbside Pickup- Call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca and let us assist you through the process.

Make sure you receive our eNewsletters to keep you up to date and informed about our services and new programs by contacting info@shelburnelibrary.ca

Teen Scene

Did you know we have weekly virtual activities for Teens ages 13-18!?

Register for the upcoming activities in which you’re interested , and we will contact you to pick up your supplies. Our upcoming events include: Cork Wall Art- October 6th, DIY Soda Slime- October 13th, Skull Luminaries- October 20th, Halloween Cookie House- (Limited quantities) October 28th

Our Teen Fall Reading Challenge is already half over! Running until October 31st, Teens are able to select titles they like so long as the correlate with the general theme of the badges! Just write a short review to earn the badge!

Every Teen who completes the Fall Reading Challenge will be entered into a draw for a $25 gift card!

Children’s Programs

‘Tween the Pages: We are looking for new members for our ‘Tween the Pages Book Club. If your child is between the ages of 7-12 and is interested in joining a virtual, read-aloud book club please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca, or fill out our ‘Tween the Pages book club survey on Facebook.

LEGO Club: Since we aren’t able to have LEGO as a group yet, we are posting build challenges every Wednesday. Did you build something really awesome? Share a picture with us by tagging us on social media, or email it to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Sleepy Story Time: Each Thursday evening the Shelburne Public Library has a fun addition to your bedtime routine – our livestream Sleepy Story Time! Join us at 7:00 pm and listen to four new stories every week.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am –

Each Friday, a brand new Story Time video is released. These videos are great to watch on their own, but are even more fun when you’ve picked up your bag full of take-home Story Time crafts! Each week we sing songs, listen to a story, and then follow the instructions for the crafts in our craft bags. For the month of September, we will be reading about school and making friends.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of your Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available, email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

Readers Comments (0)