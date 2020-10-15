Shelburne Public Library News

October 15, 2020 · 0 Comments
Written By ROSE DOTTEN
To extend our service, if you require assistance in selecting reading material, please email or call us and we will put together a selection of books tailored to your interests.
Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.
Curbside Pickup- Call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca and let us assist YOU through the process.
Make sure you receive our eNewsletters to keep you up to date and informed about our services and new programs by contacting info@shelburnelibrary.ca
Teen Scene
Did you know we have weekly virtual activities for Teens ages 13-18? Register for the upcoming activities in which you’re interested by going here https://forms.gle/eYUMjePDoims39dLA , and we will contact you to pick up your supplies. Our upcoming events include:
Skull Luminaries- October 20th
Halloween Cookie House- (Limited quantities) October 28th
Our Teen Fall Reading Challenge is already half over! Running until October 31st, Teens are able to select titles they like so long as the correlate with the general theme of the badges! Just write a short review to earn the badge! Every Teen who completes the Fall Reading Challenge will be entered into a draw for a $25 gift card!
Children’s Programs
We have converted all of our in-person programming into Virtual Programming!
Scientists in Situ: Scientists in Situ is your child’s chance to be a scientist in their own home. Take home a kit with all of the supplies you need to interact in this program Live online. Follow along, ask questions, and make discoveries with our Head Scientist in real-time! Once you try one program you’ll want to sign up for them all.
LEGO Club: We miss hanging out with our LEGO Club members and spending that time creatively building together. We are posting build challenges every Wednesday.
Did you get time to build something really awesome? Share a picture with us by tagging us on social media, or email it to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
Sleepy Story Time: Each Thursday evening the Shelburne Public Library has a fun addition to your bedtime routine – our livestream Sleepy Story Time! Join us at 7:00 pm and listen to four new stories every week.
Story Time: Each Friday at 10:00am a brand new Story Time video is released. These videos are great to watch on their own, but are even more fun when you’ve picked up your bag full of Take-Home Story Time crafts! Each week we sings songs, listen to a story, and then follow the instructions for the crafts in our craft bags. Keep an eye out, pre-registration for November will be available soon.
Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of your Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.
New Books
Have you watched the videos on our YOUTUBE channel featuring book reviews by Rose and Jade? Remember, you can place a hold on these books and pick them up curbside @ YOUR Library. Watch our videos and see what we are reading.
Fiction
A version of the truth by B.P. Walter
Sisters by Daisy Johnson
Bitter pill by Fern Michaels
Every kind of wicked by Lisa Black
The switch by Beth O’Leary
Find them dead by Peter James
A hard, cruel shore by Dewey Lambdin
Lion Heart by Ben Kane
Dark song by Christine Feehan
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
Non fiction:
Wellness by design by Jamie Gold
Analogia by George Dyson
It takes grit by Rebecca Louise
Kew: growing vegetables by Helena Dove
Field notes from an unintentional birder by Julia Zarankin
MOB kitchen by Ben Lebus
