Shelburne Public Library News

October 15, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

To extend our service, if you require assistance in selecting reading material, please email or call us and we will put together a selection of books tailored to your interests.

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Curbside Pickup- Call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca and let us assist YOU through the process.

Make sure you receive our eNewsletters to keep you up to date and informed about our services and new programs by contacting info@shelburnelibrary.ca

Teen Scene

Did you know we have weekly virtual activities for Teens ages 13-18? Register for the upcoming activities in which you’re interested by going here https://forms.gle/eYUMjePDoims39dLA , and we will contact you to pick up your supplies. Our upcoming events include:

Skull Luminaries- October 20th

Halloween Cookie House- (Limited quantities) October 28th

Our Teen Fall Reading Challenge is already half over! Running until October 31st, Teens are able to select titles they like so long as the correlate with the general theme of the badges! Just write a short review to earn the badge! Every Teen who completes the Fall Reading Challenge will be entered into a draw for a $25 gift card!

Children’s Programs

We have converted all of our in-person programming into Virtual Programming!

Scientists in Situ: Scientists in Situ is your child’s chance to be a scientist in their own home. Take home a kit with all of the supplies you need to interact in this program Live online. Follow along, ask questions, and make discoveries with our Head Scientist in real-time! Once you try one program you’ll want to sign up for them all.

LEGO Club: We miss hanging out with our LEGO Club members and spending that time creatively building together. We are posting build challenges every Wednesday.

Did you get time to build something really awesome? Share a picture with us by tagging us on social media, or email it to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Sleepy Story Time: Each Thursday evening the Shelburne Public Library has a fun addition to your bedtime routine – our livestream Sleepy Story Time! Join us at 7:00 pm and listen to four new stories every week.

Story Time: Each Friday at 10:00am a brand new Story Time video is released. These videos are great to watch on their own, but are even more fun when you’ve picked up your bag full of Take-Home Story Time crafts! Each week we sings songs, listen to a story, and then follow the instructions for the crafts in our craft bags. Keep an eye out, pre-registration for November will be available soon.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of your Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books

Have you watched the videos on our YOUTUBE channel featuring book reviews by Rose and Jade? Remember, you can place a hold on these books and pick them up curbside @ YOUR Library. Watch our videos and see what we are reading.

Fiction

A version of the truth by B.P. Walter

Sisters by Daisy Johnson

Bitter pill by Fern Michaels

Every kind of wicked by Lisa Black

The switch by Beth O’Leary

Find them dead by Peter James

A hard, cruel shore by Dewey Lambdin

Lion Heart by Ben Kane

Dark song by Christine Feehan

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Non fiction:

Wellness by design by Jamie Gold

Analogia by George Dyson

It takes grit by Rebecca Louise

Kew: growing vegetables by Helena Dove

Field notes from an unintentional birder by Julia Zarankin

MOB kitchen by Ben Lebus

Readers Comments (0)