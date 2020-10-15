Still a few weeks left for fall fishing before winter sets in

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Fall fishing provides some good opportunities to take advantage of both the remaining few weeks of decent weather as well as some pretty dramatic landscapes as the leaves start to change.

The Pine River Provincial Fishing Area in Mulmur provides both for anglers wanting to get out and cast their reels before it gets too cold.

The fishing spot is somewhat of a hidden gem deep in a valley east of Horning’s Mills with little traffic on the winding road the goes around the lake.

Saturday saw a few anglers on the lake along with the sounds of roaring engines on ATV’s the use the trails surrounding the area.

Angler, John, came up from Brampton on Saturday with his wife and an aim to view the fall foliage and happened to pass by the sign that marks the entrance to the park. An avid fisherman, he keeps his fishing gear in the trunk of his car so he will be ready if he comes across an interesting place to cast his bait.

“We were passing by and saw the sign and decided to stop and see what was going on,” John explained. “We were driving around to see the leaves on the trees and we were curious when we saw the sign. There were a few other people that were already fishing when we arrived. I do a lot of fishing. I’ve been fishing for 35 years. Normally I go up north to the Barrie area.”

He said he wasn’t really fishing for any species in particular.

“I’m just here for anything I can find. It’s just for fun. Normally I just catch and release. It’s almost the end of the year and I just wanted to come out and have some fun.”

Many people try fly fishing on the lake while others stick to worms and lures.

There’s still a few weeks left in the fishing season for some species including smallmouth and largemouth bass so you can still enjoy casting your line for a few more weeks.

