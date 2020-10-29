Man charged with impaired driving after mounting curb and driving on local sidewalk

October 29, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne Police Service (SPS) have charged an impaired driver following a call about a vehicle that police say was seen driving on the side walk at a busy plaza in town.

Shelburne Police responded to a call from a motorist last Friday (Oct. 23) at around 6 p.m. regarding a car not staying in his lane, fluctuating speeds, and at one point driving on the sidewalk at a busy plaza.

After locating and stopping the vehicle, SPS started a roadside investigation, which resulted in the driver being arrested and providing breath samples.

Police say that the tests indicated that the driver had almost double the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

“This incident could have ended with much more serious consequences including someone getting seriously injured or even killed. Thank-fully that didn’t happen today,” said SPS Sgt. Paul Neumann. “A concerned citizen did the right thing and called 9-1-1 which helped make the roads safer for everyone. We encourage all motorists to call police if they see someone driving in a dangerous manner or believed to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

Jacob Fines, 26, of Shallow Lake has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, operation while impaired by alcohol, and operation while impaired 80 or over blood alcohol concentration.

Fines’ vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his licence suspended for 90 days. He will appear in court as a first appearance in early November to answer to the allegations.

If anyone has any information in relation to the incident or any other, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

