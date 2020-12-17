Shelburne Minor Hockey suspends all games for time being

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Shelburne Minor Hockey has temporarily suspended all games as a result of the region going into a Code Red imposed by local health authorities.

The Wolves organization cancelled all games over the weekend when it was announced new restrictions would be in place.

Shelburne Hockey isn’t alone in making this decision. All hockey centres in regions that went Code Red have put an immediate stop to games.

This includes both Grand Valley and Honeywood hockey clubs that had games scheduled against the Wolves.

A statement on the Wolves website says “All hockey operations are suspended until further notice.”

With the change to a Code Red situation coming rather quickly, Club executives had little time to prepare and made the move to cancel games as an immediate precaution.

“We are in the process of determining what the next steps are for the Shelburne Minor Hockey Association,” said Club president, Mike Scace. “A message has been set to the board to initiate a meeting this week or next. We will also have to work with the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex to understand their ‘comfort level’ as well.”

Scace added, “We are trying to avoid any COVID issues going into the holidays.

In Honeywood, both games and current practices were cancelled.

A statement by the organization said “Our executive has had to develop new protocols that allow us to meet the new provincial guidelines. These protocols must be presented to and approved by the Arena Board.”

New restrictions mean that any hockey organization that does continue with practices will have to follow strict guidelines. This includes no fans or parents in the stands, and limited number of players on the ice at any time.

Smaller kids may be accompanied by a parent to help with lacing skates, but once they are ready, the parent must leave the facility.

Some hockey centres have already announced a tentative date to return to hockey in January.

However those plans may be changed as the situation evolves over the next few weeks.

Shelburne Minor Hockey will keep players and parents posted on the outcome of the upcoming meetings.

