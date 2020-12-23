Girl’s hockey clubs stay on the ice through ‘red’ zone

December 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

While the move to the “Red” zone in the region has caused many hockey organizations to temporarily cancel all on-ice activity, many girls hockey clubs have made the decision to play through the current situation.

The decision is due in part, to the fact that girl’s leagues have fewer players which makes it logistically easier for organizers to schedule and stay in line with current restrictions and necessary protocols on the ice.

The Orangeville Tigers decided to keep practicing although games have been cancelled.

“The Orangeville Girls Hockey Association didn’t make the decision to continue lightly,” said Club president Michelle Whyte. “In fact we had two meetings to discuss whether we should or shouldn’t continue programs during the Red Control stage. We felt it would be more beneficial for the girl’s mental and physical health to offer programs to those families that were comfortable attending. We have excellent protocols in place and felt we could do this safely while following the guidelines of public health and the Town of Orangeville. We started planning for this a few weeks before our region moved to the ‘Red’ zone so we would be prepared and the transition would be smooth.”

Ms. Whyte acknowledged that with fewer players in Tigers hockey compared to the OMHA, the organization felt they could continue with the program.

The Clearview Ice Cats, based in New Tecumseth have announced that they will continue playing until the Christmas break.

However, with the Code Red alert, the organization will have to adjust how they play.

“After consultation with the Executive Committee, we have decided to continue with our scheduled ice until the Christmas Break,” the Club said in an issued statement. “We are currently awaiting decisions from the Town of New Tecumseth on possibly extending ice times to accommodate reduced numbers.”

The Ice Cats will continue to play, but they must keep in line with restrictions issued by the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit.

As of December 14, all hockey activities will be limited to ten players and two coaches on the ice.

Games have been cancelled and only skills training and practice can take place.

The Guelph Gryphons of the Guelph Girls Hockey Association have announced that they have cancelled all games and practices.

They had no choice as the City of Guelph closed all arenas when it was announced the region was going into a Red Alert.

