Dufferin woman wins $250,000

January 14, 2021

Kim Iten of Orangeville is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT TURBO (Game #2198).

“I bought three INSTANT TURBO tickets and I won small amounts on the first two, so I didn’t think I would win so much on the third one,” shared Kim, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

Kim discovered her win while out with her friend. “I was in shock! I started ugly crying,” she laughed.

The 59-year-old car-manufacturing worker called her sister right away to tell her the news. “She was so happy for me!”

Kim plans to save her money for retirement. “This win feels great! Now we can retire comfortably,” Kim smiled.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail.

The winning ticket was purchased at Clover Farm & Petro Canada on Guelph Line in Campbellville.

