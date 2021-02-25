Shelburne Public Library holds off on reopening doors to public

February 25, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

While public libraries across the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region and the province begin reopening their doors to the public, the Shelburne Public Library is one that won’t be among them.

With the region entering the “red control” zone of the COVID-19 framework on Feb. 16, public libraries are now permitted under the framework to offer services such as access to computers, photocopiers, and even browsing the shelves.

Despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions, Shelburne Public Library CEO and Head Librarian, Rose Dotten told the Free Press the board has made the decision to keep their doors closed from public access and to continue with curbside.

“We feel it’s the safest route right now, especially with the variants and the alarm or the issues that’s causing,” said Dotten. “We’re still in a pandemic and I think the services that we’re offering are not limiting our patrons, we feel we’re offering a good service.”

Among the list of public libraries in the region making the moves to reopen to the public is the Orangeville Public Library, which plans to have their doors open on March 1, Guelph Public Library, with the exception of one location, and Wellington County Library have already opened their doors with protocols in place.

Dotten noted that part of the reason Shelburne Public Library is keep the physical space closed to the public, is to avoid opening prematurely and being forced to close again.

“That’s what happened that last time and we felt we were on the right course in protecting everybody,” said Dotten.

Throughout the pandemic the Shelburne Public Library has continued to offer their material to the public via curbside pickup. The library has also continued to offer services such as curated book bags, and printing services for patron as well as investing in more e-resources.

“We feel we are open, all our materials are accessible, every single item in the library is available,” said Dotten.

Shelburne Public Library, as part of their safety protocols, quarantines returned items for a minimum of 72 hours.

At the time of print, there is not set date as the when the library might reopen the physical space to the public.

“We’re honestly taking it week-by-week as things progress,” said Dotten.

