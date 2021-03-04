Shelburne Polar Plunge raises over $11,000 for Special Olympics

March 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

The Shelburne Police Service (SPS) Polar Plunge generated over $11,000 this year for Special Olympics Ontario, with the majority of the funds going to the Dufferin Chapter.

The event is held across Ontario and in total generated over $350,000 for Special Olympics, which helps individuals with development disabilities or exceptionalities achieve their athletic goals and compete against fellow athletes.

This year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was harder to generate revenue than in the past, but overall, Shelburne Police Const. Jeff McLean who organized the event says he’s happy with its success.

“It was definitely more challenging now, one of the biggest challenges I personally found was doing it virtual and not being able to have a community event,” he noted. “During the pandemic, it’s also a lot harder, personally and morally, almost, to ask people for donations.”

Because small businesses are struggling due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, the SPS decided not to ask them for sponsorships for this year’s Polar Plunge.

“I made sure that I kind of made a conscious effort of putting it out there, donate if you can, but well-knowing that the people that would normally donate don’t have the means to do it at the current moment,” McLean explained.

His team, which was made up of Shelburne Coun. Kyle Fegan and himself, set a goal of raising $1,000 but far surpassed it. In total the team generated $5,420.

McLean’s team came in ninth place in all of Ontario for the amount of money they raised.

“I want to thank the community for once again, stepping up and assisting us in this great initiative. Obviously, times right now are tough with the ongoing pandemic lockdowns, and so forth, so those who were able to participate or donate thank you for your support,” said McLean.

While the SPS disbanded last month, the tradition of holding the annual Polar Plunge in Shelburne will continue under the Dufferin OPP. McLean says right now he’s trying to get a committee together so they can focus on the communities within Dufferin to hold the event.

“We’re all looking forward to the end of the pandemic to be able to go back and make this event bigger and better every year. And I’m looking forward to carrying it on into the Dufferin OPP as well,” he remarked.

Readers Comments (0)