Face covering rules recently expanded

March 18, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wellington Dufferin Guelph (WDG) Public Health has expanded orders on face coverings to now include common areas of multi-unit dwellings, and temporary lodgings, as well as staff-only areas of commercial establishments. 

The new Section 22 Class order, which was last updated in September of 2020, is additionally issuing owners and operators of driver instruction vehicles or driver examination vehicles to require face coverings, eye protection, and screening.

WDG Public Health announced the update to the masking requirements on March 12 with the new order going in effect on March 15 at 12:01 a.m. 

“As cases of COVID-19 variants of concern continue to grow across the province, WDG Public Health is exploring all measure to keep cases low and the region as open as possible,” wrote the health unit in the press release. 

Public Health has also provided updates for common questions noting that the order doesn’t apply to someone in a room alone, but does apply when sitting at desks, even if separated by plexiglass or other barriers, and offices not open to members of the public with more than one person inside. 

Persons who violate the order can be fined up to $5000. 

Both Section 22 Class order can be viewed at https://www.wdgpublichealth.ca/your-health/covid-19-information-public/current-public-health-measures-and-restrictions/section-22. 



         

