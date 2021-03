COVID-19 numbers for Shelburne and the WDG region this week

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When long-time renters Kim and Steve Clarke, started the search for their first home, they were prepared ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For two days, yellow police tape hung outside an Orangeville home. The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Their numbers were small in person, but 18 shoes placed around them signified the youth across the ...