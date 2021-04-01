Dufferin–Caledon Liberals Voice Opposition to Highway 413

The Dufferin-Caledon Provincial Liberal Associations continues to voice its opposition to the building of proposed Highway 413.

If the plan to build a new GTA West Highway (better known as Highway 413) proceeds, it risks destroying the beauty of Dufferin-Caledon’s sensitive wetlands and river valleys, in addition to hundreds of acres of protected Greenbelt lands – protected lands for which the Ford government has previously shown no remorse. This will lead to reductions in Ontario’s critical farmland that feeds our growing population and supports local economies.

“This highway that will cut through Caledon will destroy the environment in that area, separate and destroy well-established communities, and, in the end, give very little relief for commuters,” stated Josh Loeffler, President of the Dufferin-Caledon Provincial Liberal

Association. “The Ford government is betting that taxpayers won’t mind footing the bill for a highway that will destroy the Greenbelt. It’s the responsibility of the residents of

Dufferin-Caledon to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

The previous Liberal Government, under then Minister of Transportation, Steven Del Duca, cancelled the project citing that there was no economic or social benefit to the proposed Highway. As current Ontario Liberal Party Leader, Steven Del Duca has pledged to once again cancel plans for Highway 413 if elected in 2022. Del Duca told the Toronto Star that “It has become even more clear that this proposed highway would have a catastrophic impact on the Greenbelt, prime agricultural lands and our natural habitat”.

While local municipalities are recommending a further environmental assessment process, our Association believes that there is already enough evidence to demonstrate that the proposed Highway 413 is a poor solution for the commuter issues our communities are facing in Dufferin-Caledon.

We ask the residents of Dufferin-Caledon to make their voices heard to all political leaders – including Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, who currently supports the 413 proposal. And we urge all residents in Dufferin-Caledon that oppose the development of Highway 413 to participate in the Ontario Liberal Party’s Take the Mic policy development process!

