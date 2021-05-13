Charges laid after single vehicle collision

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged the driver of a single motor vehicle collision with impaired driving in the Township of Mulmur.

Dufferin OPP attended the area of County Road 21 and Second Line, in Mulmur around 3:57 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, for a collision investigation.

Officers located the lone driver and vehicle in a ditch. The investigation determined the driver to be impaired by alcohol. There were no injuries reported at the time of the collision.

As a result, Amber BLIGHT, 24-years-old of Tay Township, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

• Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

• Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency

• Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

The driver received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in July 2021.

Thank you to concerned citizens who phoned 9-1-1 to report this collision.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight.

Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

If you suspect someone is driving or is going to drive while impaired, call 9-1-1.

