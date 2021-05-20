Dufferin OPP administer naloxone

May 20, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP responded to a suspected drug overdose and successfully administered Naloxone on May 8.

Officers attended an address in Orangeville, were they located an unconscious person. The individual displayed sings of an opioid overdose, which included difficulty breathing, pale skin and foaming at the mouth. The officers made a decision to administer their service issued Naloxone. The individual regained consciousness and was transported by EMS to hospital for assessment.

The Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit has been engaged and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. WithCrime Stoppers you can stay anonymous and never have to testify. You could also receive up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Fentanyl and its derivatives are often used as a mixing agent within other illicit drugs, putting the public and police at risk. Some opioids are lethal in quantities as small as two milligrams. The current prevalence of fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and synthetic opioid powders and pills represent a real danger to those who knowingly or unknowingly use them.

Know the signs of an opioid overdose:

• Difficulty walking, talking or staying awake.

• Blue lips or nails.

• Very small pupils.

• Cold and clammy skin.

• Dizziness and confusion.

• Extreme drowsiness.

• Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds.

• Inability to wake up even when shaken or shouted at.

• Slow, weak or no breathing.

If you, or a friend, experience any of these symptoms, stay, call 9-1-1 and save a life.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose. The GSDOA applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. The Act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives. The Act also protects anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives. Learn more by visiting opp.ca/overdose.

Readers Comments (0)