Theft suspect flee from police, investigation ongoing

May 20, 2021 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating two thefts that resulted in the suspects fleeing from police.

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of theft from Shoppers Drug Mart in Orangeville. The investigation revealed that a male suspect fled the store with stolen merchandise and was seen leaving in a blue Toyota Tacoma.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a second theft, this time at L.C.B.O in Orangeville. The complainant advised three males entered the store and stole a basket of high-end Scotch. The suspects were seen leaving in a blue Toyota Tacoma.Five minutes later, officers located a blue Toyota Tacoma with multiple passengers inside the vehicle in a nearby parking lot. When an officer approached the vehicle, the driver took off at high rate of speed. The officer followed the vehicle briefly, but stopped due to concern for public safety.

Further investigation revealed the blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen. The investigation is ongoing and suspect descriptions will be updated pending surveillance video availability.

Readers Comments (0)