Dufferin OPP investigating serious collision along County Road in East Garafraxa

June 10, 2021 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Dufferin County EMS and Orangeville Fire Department, attended a serious two-vehicle collision requiring extraction, which took place on June 2, 2021, at approximately 8:43 p.m., at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 11, East Garafraxa.

The serious collision involved two passenger vehicles. The initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was travelling southbound on County Road 11 and collided at the intersection of County Road 3 with a westbound vehicle.

As a result of the collision, one driver was trapped inside the vehicle and required extraction by Orangeville Fire Department. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital then later airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

