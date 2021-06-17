Driver crashes into Shelburne garage

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP have charged a 62-year-old driver from Shelburne after an SUV drove through fencing and into a garage last week.

According to a press release from Dufferin OPP, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Main Street in Shelburne shortly before 10 a.m. on June 9. Dufferin OPP, as well as Dufferin County EMS, and the Shelburne Fire Departments attended the single vehicle accident.

Dufferin OPP said an investigation into the incident revealed the driver of the sport utility vehicle (SUV) drove through two fences before crashing into the garage.

There were no injuries to the driver or property owners.

Dufferin OPP said the 62-year-old, who is a resident of Shelburne, has been charged with careless driving.

This charge has not been proven in court.

Police informed community members who may have witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

