Police news

Hit and run of pedestrian currently under investigation

June 30, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fail-to-remain collision involving a pedestrian, which took place on June 22, 2021, at approximately 4:55 a.m., on Riddell Road in the Town of Orangeville. 

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was riding a skateboard in the intersection of Riddell Road and Centennial Road, when she was struck by a grey hatchback, possibly a Toyota. The female driver fled the scene. 

The victim attended the hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

