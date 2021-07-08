ATV collision claims life of Shelburne man in East Garafraxa

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Dufferin County EMS and Grand Valley Fire Department, attended a fatal All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision on Sunday (July 4), just after 5:00 p.m. on County Road 5 in East Garafraxa Township.

The single ATV collision occurred on a private property.

As a result of the collision, 24-year-old James GREEN of Shelburne, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

A second ATV collision in Dufferin occurred on July 3.

Members of the Dufferin OPP have charged an ATV driver with impaired operation in relation to a collision investigation on Fourth Line in the Town of Mono.

On Saturday, just after 8:30 p.m., officers, along with Dufferin County EMS, responded to a single ATV rollover collision on a private property. The driver of the ATV was transported to a local hospital with

non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, Robert LIVINGSTON, 58 years old, of Mono, was charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

These charges have not been proven in court.

Regardless of whether you’re on public or private property, always wear your safety gear, including an approved helmet with the chin strap securely fastened, know your limits and never drive impaired. Learn more about operating an ATV safely: http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/driver/pdfs/smart-ride-safe-ride-ATV.pdf

