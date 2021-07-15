Motorcycle collision closes County Road 17 in Melancthon

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), attended a serious injury motorcycle collision on July 10, 2021, just before 1:00 p.m. on County Road 17 between Sideroads 3 and 4 in Melancthon.

For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the road and both riders were ejected. One rider sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by air ambulance. The other rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

County Road 17 was closed for several hours for the investigation. Dufferin OPP would like to remind motorists to slow down and drive according to the road and weather conditions at all times. When riding a motorcycle, ensure that riders are wearing approved helmets and appropriate riding attire.

