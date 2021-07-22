Shelburne and Orangeville drivers charged with impaired operation

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are crediting concerned citizens for helping take two impaired drivers off the road in Dufferin County.

On July 13, 2021, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was responding to a driving complaint by a concerned citizen in the area of Fifth Avenue in the Town of Orangeville. The officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Steven TYNDALL, 42-year-old, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On July 18, 2021, at approximately 5:10 p.m., thanks to another driving complaint by a concerned citizen on Highway 10 in the Town of Orangeville, an officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Joao SILVA, 67-year-old, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

These charges have not been proven in court. The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in September 2021, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for a period of 14 days.

Dufferin OPP would like to thank the concerned citizens who called police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

Dufferin OPP would like to remind motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Meanwhile, in a seperate incident, Dufferin OPP charged two individuals as a result of a stolen vehicle investigation from a dealership in the Town of Mono.

On July 15, 2021, at approximately 8:16 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to the report of a stolen vehicle from a car dealership on Monora Park Drive in the Town of Orangeville. The stolen vehicle was described as a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban.

Officers located the suspects a short time later and effected an arrest. As a result, two persons were charged.

Jonathan WHITE, 37-year-old, from Caledon, was charged with:

• Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Tianna WHITE, 25-year-old, from Amaranth, was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, at a later date in September 2021, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

