Hydro line falls on Main Street

July 29, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Fatima Baig

A hydro line went down on Main Street due to severe weather and high winds, which caused a small grass fire last Tuesday night.

“On July 20th, we received notification of live hydro lines in the areas of 652 Main Street East of Shelburne. I remember we immediately responded to that vicinity, at which time they did confirm that we had hydro lines down and there was a small fire along the line,” said Jeff Clayton Deputy Fire Chief.

According to Clayton, the fire and hydro line going down did not cause any injuries to any members of the public or firefighters.

Clayton stated the area was closed off and secured for public safety, and Hydro One responded within approximately 20 minutes of the incident, between

10:00 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.

“They utilized our mandate in these incidents and immediately closed off the area to ensure the public safety and made sure that Hydro [One] was responding to the incident. Shortly after, within 20 minutes, Hydro [One] arrived and at approximately 10:00–10:15 had power isolated in that area and ensured that it was safe for the public at approximately 10:30. After speaking with Hydro [One] our units left the scene in care of Hydro [One],” stated Clayton.

According to Alicia Sayers, spokesperson for Hydro One, their crew was called to make sure things were safe and restore power as quickly as possible.

“Local emergency services reported a fallen power line along Main Street in Shelburne, Ont. The fallen power line was due to an equipment failure following extreme weather, which included high winds. This fallen line resulted in a grass fire as the equipment was still energized at the time,” she explained.

Sayers said the power outage affected approximately 421 Hydro One customers in the area. and power was restored at approximately 12:22 p.m.

