Mansfield Sr. Cubs baseball team rally’s in late innings for the win

July 29, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The boys of summer are back.

The North Dufferin Baseball League is now playing its summer schedule even though it’s a late start and a short season.

Both senior and junior divisions have schedules.

The senior division has 11 teams in the line-up this year while the junior division is fielding six teams in their loop.

The Mansfield Senior Cubs have returned this year for another season on the diamond.

After taking a 10-0 loss to the Ivy Leafs in their first game of the season, the Cubs played their first home game at Mansfield Park on Wednesday, July 21, when they hosted the Creemore Baseball Club.

Creemore started off the scoring in the first inning recording a single run.

The Cubs first at-bat saw no hits and no men on base.

Creemore went ahead 2-0 in the second inning on a short hit that brought in a

single run.

They extended that lead to 4-0 in third inning with a home run hit over the right field fence that brought in two more runs.

The Cubs were on the scoreboard in the fourth inning after loading the bases on a walk. A hit to left field brought in a single.

On defence, the Cubs ended the fourth inning with a double play from second

to first.

It was the later innings when the Cubs got the bats moving and started putting men on base.

Mansfield started getting runs in, tied the game and managed to head by one for the win.

The final was Mansfield 7, Creemore 5.

That gives the Cubs a 1-1 record to start the season.

The Cubs next game is scheduled for Saturday, July 31, against the Clarksburg Blues in Thornbury.

The next home game is scheduled for Sunday, August 8, at which time the Sr. Cubs will be hosting the New Lowell Knights with a 1:00 p.m. start.

